Video Of HTC's Windows 7 Phone, Full Specs Leaked

Microsoft mobile blog WMPoweruser has obtained footage of, and full specs for, the Mozart, HTC’s forthcoming Windows Phone 7 device.



According to the report, the device has “a 1GHzQualcomm QSD 8250, with 512 MB ROM and 8GB storage, 576 MB RAM, a 3.7-inch WVGA Super LCD display, 8MP CMOS camera and LI-PO 1300 mAh battery.”

Via Techmeme, here’s the video:



