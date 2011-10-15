Video Of NYPD Police Officer Punching Protester, Who Says Officer Should Get Tested For HIV

In this morning’s Occupy Wall Street march in the Manhattan Financial District, Felix Rivera-Pitre, who is HIV positive, was punched by an NYPD police officer.



Rivera-Pitre was hit on the left-side of his face, Gothamist reported. Riviera-Pitre told the reporter that the blow was so forceful that it tore out his earring, which was covered with blood on the ground.

“I’m HIV positive and that cop should get tested,” he told The Gothamist.

Here’s a video of the altercation via TheStreet.com.





