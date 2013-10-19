Hikers In Utah Could Face Charges Over Video Of Them Toppling A 200-Million-Year-Old Rock Formation

A group of hikers toppled an ancient rock formation in a Utah state park and are now facing possible charges after a video of the event was posted on YouTube, The Independent reports.

The rocks are located in Goblin Valley, Utah, where there are goblin-shaped sandstone rocks thought to be between 180 to 200 million years old. The boulders are called “goblins.”

There is only one way to describe the scene: ‘Murica.

State park officials were “very concerned and upset” about the event while one of the men in the video said that they made the decision to push it over “so it can’t fall on top of somebody.”

It’s unclear what the charges would be.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.