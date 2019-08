Researchers at Oxford Silk Group, part of Oxford University in the UK, filmed a spider silk harvesting session. Golden Orb Weaver spiders produce up to 80 meters of silk at a time.

Produced by Kevin Reilly. Video courtesy of Oxford University.

