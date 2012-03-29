Video Of George Zimmerman Right After The Shooting Of Trayvon Martin

ABC News has obtained video of George Zimmerman, the neighbourhood watchman who shot and killed Trayvon Martin on February 26th in Sanford Florida.



Many have noted that no bruises or blood are seen in the video, though it should also be noted that it was taken after Zimmerman received medical attention at the scene.

There are no other visible signs of the fight, such as the grass stains mentioned in the police report.



