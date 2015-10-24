Incredible video shows what it's like to fly through Hurricane Patricia

Most meteorologists sit behind computers to crank out hurricane forecasts and warnings.

Others, however, fly straight into the giant storms. Their goal is to figure out where hurricanes are headed and help people on the ground stay safe.

These hurricane hunters work with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) to measure and analyse storms from the inside.

Right now, the strongest storm meteorologists have ever seen in the Western Hemisphere is headed straight for western Mexico with winds whipping at 190 miles per hour. Hurricane Patricia is currently a Category 5 storm and will likely make landfall sometime late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

This is literally the most intense storm that we’ve ever witnessed in the Western Hemisphere. And it developed from a loose amalgamation of thunderstorms with 80 mile-per-hour winds into a Category 5 hurricane literally overnight (in less than 30 hours), according to The Washington Post.

So of course the meteorologists and hurricane hunters wanted to go out there and get a piece of her. These hurricane hunter missions record hurricane wind speed, temperature, humidity, air pressure, rainfall, and other variables that are tricky for satellites in space to measure in detail.

The video below, posted to Facebook by Joseph Diane Klippel (a Facebook account that seems to be shared by Diane — a school teacher — and Joseph — a flight engineer at NOAA) on October 22, shows the Hurricane hunter aircraft flying through the eye of Hurricane Patricia, though she was still a Category 4 storm at the time.

Klippel wrote on the video:

This video of our 1st eye wall penetration into Hurricane Patrica. The 1st two minutes is the approach and actual eye wall penetration, the next 2 minutes is in the actual eye of the storm and the last minute is our entry into the other side of the eye wall.

At the beginning of the video you can hear the plane being pelted by what’s likely rain or hail. The propeller is barely visible outside the window (it’s the dark smudge on the right side of this image):

The middle of the storm — the eye — is relatively clear and calm. But you can see the plane shaking as it enters and exists the storm, which has a menacing brown hue.

Here’s the full video:



Posted by Joseph Diane Klippel on Thursday, October 22, 2015

Shirley Murillo, a NOAA meteorologist who often flies these missions, previously told Tech Insider by email what hurricane hunting is like:

“All storms are different therefore the flights all feel different. Some flights are bumpy. They feel like if you were going on a regular commercial airline through some turbulence. Some flights can get extra bumpy especially when we get close to the storm’s center (the eye).

In order to reach the eye we have to cross the eyewall. A hurricane’s eyewall tends to have the strongest winds and updrafts so the plane can get jostled while we cross it.

A lot of people think it’s dangerous but we are very safe. Safety is key in what we do. The pilots are highly trained and know how to fly in extreme weather conditions like hurricanes.”

From Klippel’s video it looks like this was one of the bumpier rides.

