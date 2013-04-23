Video Shows Police Ripping Off Boat Tarp To Find Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Massachusetts State Police have released a video showing when police found suspect Boston Marathon bomber hiding in a boat in Watertown, Mass. after a day-long manhunt.



In the video authorities use robotic arms to lift the tarp covering Tsarnaev, then fire stun grenades at the boat when he doesn’t come out.

Tsarnaev, 19, who was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck and leg, is reportedly awake and responding in writing to questions from authorities.

