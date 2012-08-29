VIDEO: Check Out The Luxurious First Class Suites On An Emirates Jumbo Jet

YouTube user Volterrific treated himself to a first class ticket on a recent Emirates Airlines flight from Bangkok to Hong Kong, and recorded the whole experience to the delight of folks who are used to sitting economy.



The ticket cost a relatively meager $550, likely because the flight is a quick three hours, Volterrific wrote.

As you can see from the video below, it was a three hours well spent. Volterrific took a shower at 40,000 feet, ate a delicious looking meal, and even shook up a drink behind the bar.

[Laughing Squid via Gawker]

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now check out the luxurious amenities of the world’s best airlines >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.