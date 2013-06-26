The American Executive Being Held Hostage In China Took This Video Of His Captors Preventing Him From Escaping

Julia La Roche

American executive Charles “Chip” Starnes, who co-founded Florida-based Specialty Medical Devices, has been held captive by factory workers in China over demands for severances packages given to a group of employees who were let go recently. 

We spoke with Starnes’ younger brother John earlier today.  He sent us a cell phone video showing Chip trying to leave the facility, but being blockaded by several of the workers. 

Check it out: 

 

