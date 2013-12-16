Here's Video Of China's Historic Moon Landing

On Saturday China became the third country, other than the U.S. and the former Soviet Union, to land an unmanned spacecraft on the moon.

China published a photo of the “Jade Rabbit” rover displaying the country’s flag and has now published video of what was the first “soft landing” since 1976.

Check it out:

Here’s a video showing the rover’s descent:

