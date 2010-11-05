Here's The Incredible Maritime Collision Video China Does Not Want You To See

China is currently freaking out about a video it says Japan has leaked to the internet. The video shows what really happened in a maritime collision last month, which led to the arrest of a Chinese citizen followed by outrage across China.



The camera, held by a Japanese sailor, shows a Chinese fishing boat speeding into foreign territory the while Japanese coast guard blares sirens and tells it to stop. The coast guard tries to block the fishing boat and it smashes into them. Other parts of the 44-minutes video on Youtube show the fishing boat colliding with a second coast guard ship.



Read more about the fishing boat crisis and underlying tensions >

