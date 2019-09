Eater had the brilliant idea to have chefs read negative Yelp reviews of their restaurants.



Some of the negative reviews are funny in their own right, but hearing chefs like Andrew Zimmern deliver them is hilarious.

WARNING: This video contains some profanity.

Check it out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.