What is Twitter?

Now, the company describes itself as “the fastest, simplest way to stay close to everything you care about.”

In 2006, its founders had a slightly different definition of the micro-blogging network. It wasn’t an “information network,” like it is now. It was for people’s egos and keeping track of friends. Williams even joked that it should be called “FriendStalker” instead of Twitter early on.

Noah Glass, who’s now become infamous as the fourth, forgotten founder of Twitter, posted a video on July 24, 2006 that described the social network. He made it with fellow Twitter co-founder Biz Stone.

The video speaks to Stone’s comedic side. (Twitter is full of funny guys; its current CEO Dick Costolo used to be a stand-up comedian.)

“People do various things of various sorts and kinds, such as biking, ballooning and basket ball,” Stone rattles off in the clip. “Twitter is important because it lets you share these memories with your friends, family, perhaps even your boss!”

Here’s the old clip. It was posted just weeks after Twitter’s public launch:

