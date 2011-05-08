CIA RELEASES NEW BIN LADEN VIDEOS

In order to further cement the fact that Bin Laden was killed at the raid, the CIA is showing select journalists some video captured on Sunday.



One video apparently shows Osama Bin Laden watching news coverage of himself on TV, according to the AP.

The video also contains an outtake reel form his propaganda videos.

Officials are trumpeting this as the greatest terrorist intelligence victory of all time.

It’s not clear when/if it will be released to the public.

The videos are being shown on TV right now. We’ve embedded them here.

The latest date on any video is November 5, right around the time of the US midterm elections. It was never publicly released.

You can read details of the videos here at MSNBC.

