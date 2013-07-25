Video Of Bill Clinton Dubbed Over Robin Thicke's 'Blurred Lines' Is Going Viral

Who better to sing the summer’s most controversial anthem than formerPresident Bill Clinton?



There’s a video going viral of the 42nd president’s speeches dubbed over the lyrics to Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines.” And it’s awesome.

The mash-up also features a cameo by President Barack Obama at the 24-second mark.

Made by YouTube user baracksdub, the video has garnered more than 260,000 hits in the first 24 hours.

Watch below:

For continuing “Blurred Lines” coverage, watch these “The Cosby Show” and “Growing Pains” mash-ups.

