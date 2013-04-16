Steve Jobs's 'CEO Coach' Gave A One Hour Talk About What Makes A Great Company

Here’s something that’s relatively rare. Intuit chairman Bill Campbell sat for a one-hour video taped conversation with CEO Brad Smith.



Campbell’s nickname is “coach” because he used to coach football, and because he coaches the Silicon Valley’s CEOs. He was close with Steve Jobs, and guided Google’s founders in the early days. He’s also a board member at Apple.

When Campbell speaks, you should listen. His big take away: Empower great engineers who will build great products.

