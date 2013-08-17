The First Ever Video Of An Orangutan Doing The Breaststroke Is Oddly Mesmerizing

Scientist have said that apes naturally lost any ability to swim ages ago since they dwelled in trees.

But evolutionary researchers Renato and Nicole Bender have filmed two primates, who were raised in captivity in the U.S., swimming and diving in a pool in Missouri.

Some zoos have moats to confine chimpanzees, gorillas,and orangutans because the apes often drown when venturing into deep water.

“The behaviour of the great apes in water has been largely neglected in anthropology,” Nicole Bender said in a statement. “That’s one of the reasons why swimming in apes was never before scientifically described, although these animals have otherwise been studied very thoroughly.”

Humans also do not swim instinctively but can easily learn to swim and dive.

It appears a couple of our primate brethren share that enthusiasm.

Check it out:

