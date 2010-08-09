Video Of A Sleek HTC Windows Phone 7 Device Leaks

A video purporting to show off HTC‘s flagship Windows Phone 7 device has leaked to YouTube.



The authenticity of the device, apparently named “Schubert”, has not been confirmed, but it’s a nice looking HTC phone no one has seen before, running a pre-release version of Microsoft‘s new mobile OS. HTC has made no secret of its plans to build phones for Windows.

There aren’t any real specs available, but for gadget lovers who simply can’t wait, here’s the video:



(via 247WindowsPhone via Boy Genius Report)

