Here's A Video Of A Sea Otter Dunking A Basketball

Eddie, a sea otter at the Oregon Zoo is 16-years-old (otters live about 15-20 years) and has arthritis. The zoo keepers wanted to come up with a creative way to train Eddie to use his elbows to help relieve his arthritis.



So, they taught him how to play basketball, and it’s amazing:



Big Lead Sports made this awesome GIF so you can watch Eddie dunk over and over:

Photo: Big Lead Sports



