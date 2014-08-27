Video Of A Paratrooper Left Dangling From A Plane Is Not For The Faint-Hearted

Picture: LiveLeak

This video of what’s reported to be a Mexican paratrooper training drill gone horribly wrong is not for the faint-hearted.

The two-minute upload to LiveLeak shows more than a dozen paratroopers leaping out of an unidentified plane at 3000ft, but leaving one hapless soldier dangling as his parachute gets entangled in the plane’s undercarriage.

The spinning is the worst bit, although hearing his cries for help are almost as harrowing.

According to Mexican news site am, he was eventually hauled back on board and is recovering in hospital.

The Express UK reports the man “was wearing a Mexican paratrooper’s uniform but the country’s authorities have refused to comment”.

Here’s the full video:

