Insane Video Of A Jaguar Attacking A Crocodile

In August, National Geographic caught incredible footage of a large male jaguar stalking and lunging onto the back of a caiman — a cousin of the crocodile native to South America — as it was hanging out on the shore along Brazil’s Tres Irmãos River.

“With one bite, the big cat likely delivered an immediate blow to the caiman’s central nervous system, leaving the animal unable to fight or flee,” conservation scientist Luke Dollar told National Geographic.

The video starts out with the jaguar, which they named Mick Jaguar, searching for food. Of the big cats, jaguars are pretty good swimmers, and anything along the water’s edge is fair game, according to Dollar.

In real-life, the entire stalking process goes on for about 40 minutes. In the video, things get real around the 1:30-mark

