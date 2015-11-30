Odell Beckham Jr. adds another incredible athletic touchdown catch to his highlight reel

Odell Beckham Jr. hauled in a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch late in the 4th quarter against the Redskins, using his left hand to first secure the ball while fully extended mid-air and a defender in close pursuit.

Beckham has reportedly been forcing himself to do everything with his left hand this year, including brushing his teeth and shooting a basketball, in order to improve his hand-eye coordination and make himself a better wide receiver. As evinced by this catch, clearly his tactics are working.

Here’s an even better angle:

Beckham’s two seasons in the NFL have already produced a career’s worth of highlights, and this is just the latest. Unfortunately for the Giants, Beckham’s beautiful TD was too little too late, as their comeback effort fell short and they fell 20-14 to Washington. With the loss, the Giants drop out of first place in the NFC East.

