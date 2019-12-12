Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly wants out of Cleveland, and a resurfaced video suggests he wants to move to the 49ers in the offseason

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images Odell Beckham Jr.’s tenure with the Cleveland Browns did not get off to a great start, and now it’s possible he’s heading to San Francisco.

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly been telling coaches and players around the league to “come get me” after a disappointing start to his time in Cleveland.

According to a report from Charles Robinson at Yahoo Sports, Beckham made the request during a game in October.

Shortly after, video resurfaced of Beckham speaking with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after their game in October, leading some to believe that Beckham is bound for San Francisco in the offseason.

After joining the Cleveland Browns as one of the blockbuster acquisitions of the NFL offseason, Odell Beckham Jr. could be leaving just as quickly as he came.

According to Fox’s Jay Glazer, Beckham has been in contact with teams and players across the league, saying “come get me,” throughout the year. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports took the story further, writing that according to one source, Beckham made such a request to opposing players during “at least” one game in October.

While Robinson’s source wouldn’t confirm the team or player Beckham had spoken with, a quick look at the Browns’ schedule shows the Patriots and 49ers as potential partners for the wide receiver. Robinson added that one source also told him that Beckham has developed a solid friendship with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“He talks to Jimmy on and off the field,” the source told Robinson. “They have a friendship that is more than just saying hello before or after [a game]. There’s a lot of mutual respect there as football players and people – which is important [to Beckham].”

On Monday night, video of Beckham speaking with Garoppolo after their game in October resurfaced, with some Twitter users with sharp ears taking a guess as to how their conversation went.

Here’s a clip of Jimmy G telling OBJ: “I got room for you, I got you.” I wonder what OBJ was saying ???? pic.twitter.com/0mdeFSQ8V0 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 10, 2019

Some also believe they can hear OBJ saying, “I’ll come here.“

San Francisco would be a sensible destination for Beckham. While well-rounded 49ers lack a true star receiver at this point – Beckham’s presence could take Garoppolo’s game to another level, and would open up the field for the team’s other receiving threats.

That said, if Beckham is truly on the market this offseason, there will be no shortage of interest in him, and the Browns will be inclined to take the best offer on the table.

