KIMSANITY: Obama's Nominee For World Bank President Is A Rapping Space Man

According to IvyGate (h/t @felixsalmon), Dartmouth President Jim Yong Kim danced and sang (it sounds heavily auto-tuned) at the 2011 Dartmouth Idol Finals.



He also happens to be President Obama’s nominee for World Bank President.

We found this video of the performance on YouTube. He comes on around 2:05.

He also did a rendition of Michael Jackson (he comes on around 1:50):

We’re inclined to think “Jim Kim” is awesome.

