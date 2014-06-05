Check Out Obama's Workout Routine

Even President Barack Obama isn’t too fancy for the hotel gym.

Obama was spotted by multiple gym-goers weight-training at the Marriott hotel in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday, while he was in the midst of an overseas trip.

One gym attendee posted photos to his Facebook page, and the New York Post obtained video of his routine. From the video, it looks like Obama was doing a variety of arm, shoulder, and leg workouts.

Here he is doing bench step-ups:

Despite the casual nature of the sighting, a Secret Service spokesperson said Obama was being closely watched and monitored by agents during his workout. The spokesperson compared it to other off-the-record stops the president frequently takes at restaurants. No gym-goers were asked to refrain from taking pictures.

“Because all hotel guests are screened prior to entering the hotel and due to the spontaneous nature of the visit to the gym, no guests were asked to leave,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Here’s a look at photos of the workout session that were posted onto Facebook:

