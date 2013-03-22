Barack Obama Just Got Heckled In Israel, And He Handled It Spectacularly

President Barack Obama was loudly interrupted by hecklers during a speech in Jerusalem Thursday, causing an tense moment during what has otherwise been a well-received address.



About 15 minutes into the speech, a man standing to Obama’s left began shouting in Hebrew. According to the White House pool report, he was yelling about imprisoned spy Jonathan Pollard.

After a tense pause, Obama recovered, and played it off beautifully:

“This is part of the lively debate that we talked about,” he joked. Then, as the crowd rose to their feet in a standing ovation, he added: “I have to say we actually arranged for that because it made me feel at home. I wouldn’t feel comfortable if I didn’t have at least one heckler.”

Watch the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.