Obama showed off his tango skills in Argentina

President Barack Obama can now add dancing the tango to his list of accomplishments.

Obama was watching a tango performance during a state dinner Wednesday evening in Buenos Aires when a female dancer approached him and invited him to join.

The president initially declined, but eventually partook in a brief dance with the performer.

A male dancer can be seen inviting Michelle Obama for a dance as well.

At first, Pres Obama declined invitation to Tango, but gave in. pic.twitter.com/eZR574PqLD

— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 24, 2016

The president was in Buenos Aires to meet with recently-elected Argentine president Mauricio Macri. The two met at Buenos Aires’ famed Casa Rosada earlier in the day, according to ABC News.

Watch the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

