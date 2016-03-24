Obama showed off his tango skills in Argentina

Mark Abadi
President Barack Obama can now add dancing the tango to his list of accomplishments.

Obama was watching a tango performance during a state dinner Wednesday evening in Buenos Aires when a female dancer approached him and invited him to join.

The president initially declined, but eventually partook in a brief dance with the performer.

A male dancer can be seen inviting Michelle Obama for a dance as well. 

The president was in Buenos Aires to meet with recently-elected Argentine president Mauricio Macri. The two met at Buenos Aires’ famed Casa Rosada earlier in the day, according to ABC News

