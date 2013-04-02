Here's Video Of Obama's Horrid 2-For-22 Performance On The Basketball Court Today

President Barack Obama had a much-hyped, disastrous shooting performance on the basketball court during the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, during which he had to ask a 10-year-old to help show him how to properly make a layup.



CBS has posted video of Obama’s horrid performance, which included 16 missed shots — including an air ball — and four missed free throws. Obama even badly bricked a layup.

He did end the day on a good note, swishing the last shot he took — a 3-pointer from the left corner — and saying, “That’s game.”

Watch the video below:

