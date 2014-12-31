Here Is Video Of Obama Apologizing For Relocating An Army Couple's Wedding

CNN/Christie McConnell Bride Natalie Heimel, left, and groom Edward Mallue Jr. speak to President Barack Obama.

President Barack Obama said he felt “terrible” after his golf game forcibly relocated the wedding of two Army captains this weekend.

In a cell phone video of Obama’s call to the couple, published by CNN on Monday night, Obama can be heard profusely apologizing to bride Natalie Heimel and groom Edward Mallue Jr.

“Listen, congratulations on your wedding. I feel terrible. And nobody told us,” Obama told the couple, who played the call on speaker phone.

The two were set to wed Saturday at Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course. But — despite extending a long-shot wedding invitation to the vacationing president — they were told to relocate the event to accommodate Obama’s golf game that day.

According to Bloomberg, which first reported the wedding disruption, Obama called the couple after a reporter reached out to the White House for comment.

“If they had just mentioned that they were going to have a wedding on the 16th hole, we would have skipped the 16th hole. I hope the wedding went ok anyway,” Obama said.

Heimel and Mallue forgave the president and called the relocation a “blessing in disguise,.”

“We just went right above the 16th hole, so we were watching you golf,” Heimel said.

“That must have been kind of painful,” Obama joked.

Watch video the exchange below.

