Oakland Athletics coach appeared to make a Nazi salute during post-game celebration but says it was unintentional

@laaabaseball / Twitter Ryan Christenson raised his arm up at an angle after the Athletics 6-4 win over the Rangers, leading to an apology.

Oakland Athletics bench coach Ryan Christenson apologised late Thursday night after video showed him celebrating the team’s victory with what looked like a Nazi salute.

Christenson said the gesture was unintentional.

Athletics closer Liam Hendricks appeared to correct Christenson’s gesture as the team offered each other elbow bumps.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Oakland Athletics put out a statement late Thursday night after bench coach Ryan Christenson celebrated the team’s 6-4 victory over the Texas Rangers with what appeared to be a Nazi salute.

Video of Christenson’s celebration were widely shared on social media on Thursday night, which shows the coach with his right arm raised out at an angle. Athletics closer Liam Hendricks appeared to correct Christenson’s gesture as the team offered each other elbow bumps.

Full video of @Athletics bench coach Ryan Christenson apparently giving two Nazi salutes #Athletics pic.twitter.com/xK8R4SWnHh — @laaabaseball (@laaabaseball) August 7, 2020

“A’s bench coach Ryan Christenson greeted players with a gesture that looked like a Nazi salute,” the Athletics said in a statement. “We do not support or condone this gesture or the racist sentiment behind it. This is incredibly offensive, especially in these times when we as a club and so many others are working to expose and address racial inequities in our country. We are deeply sorry that this happened on our playing field.”

Christenson also apologised in a statement of his own, but said that the gesture was unintentional.

“I made a mistake and will not deny it,” Christenson said. “Today in the dugout I greeted players with a gesture that was offensive. In the world today of COVID, I adapted our elbow bump, which we do after wins, to create some distance with the players. My gesture unintentionally resulted in a racist and horrible salute that I do not believe in. What I did was unacceptable and I deeply apologise.”

Read more:

Dak Prescott wrote a letter to the governor of Oklahoma calling for the release of a Black man on death row, joining multiple high-profile athletes in his fight for justice

Bryson DeChambeau snapped his driver in half, and a rules official went to a car to retrieve a replacement

Tiger Woods drained a 33-foot putt with a brand new putter to take an early piece of the lead at the PGA Championship

The best defender in the NFL inadvertently gave support to argument that the NFL shouldn’t play during the COVID-19 pandemic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.