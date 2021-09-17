Video shows tourists attacking an NYC restaurant hostess after she asked for proof of COVID-19 vaccinations

A healthcare worker displays a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

A hostess was attacked by diners at Carmine’s, a popular New York restaurant, after asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccines.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is currently required to enter any hospitality, entertainment, or fitness space in New York City.

Three suspects, all from Texas, are now facing charges in the incident.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A hostess at a popular New York City Italian restaurant was attacked by three diners who were asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccines to eat inside.

Video shared on Twitter shows the diners outside Carmine’s on the Upper West Side attacking the hostess and pushing her stand across the sidewalk before bystanders broke up the altercation.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that the hostess had asked a group of Texans to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccines – a current requirement to enter any New York City hospitality, entertainment, or fitness business.

Police told NBC News that the woman was then punched repeatedly in the incident.

Three suspects, aged 21, 44 and 49, are now facing charges, police told NBC News.

Carmine’s told NBC News that the incident was a “shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job – as required by city policies – and trying to make a living.”