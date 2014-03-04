Manhattan Driver Times It Perfectly To Hit 55 Green Lights In A Row

Drivers used to navigating New York City know the best time to drive is late at night, when most cars are off the streets and you can get a long stretch of green lights cruising down a major thoroughfare.

With that knowledge in hand, YouTube user Tim Burke has taken that logic to the extreme.

Driving downtown on 5th Avenue around 3 a.m., he hit 55 consecutive green lights. The video of the feat explains his approach — go just fast enough to keep hitting greens, without having to stop at a red before the change.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[Via Digg]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.