Manhattan Driver Times It Perfectly To Hit 55 Green Lights In A Row

Alex Davies

Drivers used to navigating New York City know the best time to drive is late at night, when most cars are off the streets and you can get a long stretch of green lights cruising down a major thoroughfare.

With that knowledge in hand, YouTube user Tim Burke has taken that logic to the extreme.

Driving downtown on 5th Avenue around 3 a.m., he hit 55 consecutive green lights. The video of the feat explains his approach — go just fast enough to keep hitting greens, without having to stop at a red before the change.

Check it out:

[Via Digg]

