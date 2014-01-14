Novak Djokovic Finally Shows A Sign Of Weakness When Asked About His Engagement To Jelena Ristic

Novak Djokovic cruised through his first-round match at the Australian Open, beating Lukas Lacko in straight sets. However, it was after the match when he faced his toughest shots of the day.

During his post-match interview, Jim Courier asked Djokovic about his recent engagement to Jelena Ristic after an 8-year courtship, noting that Djokovic is undefeated since it happened and asking “what took so long?” Courier then followed that up by asking if the couple had set a date yet. As the crowd laughed, Djokovic appeared to break a sweat for the first time all day, at one point looking at the camera and simply saying “I love you, darling.”

Here is the video (via ESPN 2).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.