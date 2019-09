It’s not surprising that athletes are all over YouTube doing the Gangnam style dance, remember ‘Call Me Maybe?’



Novak Djokovic is the latest athlete to try the dance and he couldn’t look more awkward. We love it. Here he is doing the dance after winning the China Open this weekend:



