WATCH: Novak Djokovic Celebrates His Australian Open Title By Ripping Off His Shirt

Superman, Brandi Chastain, Hulk Hogan, and now Novak Djokovic.



Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in a gruelling five-set match to capture his fifth Grand Slam title, and third at the Australian Open. And after clinching the title and doing the customary lay-on-the-court-and-scream tennis celebration, Djokovic took it a step further.

He channeled his inner Hulk Hogan and made mincemeat of his shirt. Sorta. Well, it started to rip, and then he kinda cheated.

Here is the video…



