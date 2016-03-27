Novak Djokovic caught a miss-hit tennis ball with his pocket

Novak Djokovic found himself in the middle of a firestorm recently when he said men’s tennis players should fight for a bigger share of prize money at tournaments, arguing that the men draw more fans. He later apologised, but at the same time, he is probably happy to just get back to playing tennis.

On Friday, Djokovic breezed past Kyle Edmund in the second round of the Miami Open, winning 6-3, 6-3. Along the way, Djokovic wowed the crowd when he caught miss-hit by Edmund in his pocket.





Here is the replay. As the announcers point out, Djokovic is probably lucky that this did not go horribly wrong.





