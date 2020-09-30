Novak Djokovic applauded his opponent after he hit a stunning cross-court tweener at the French Open

Roland-Garros/Twitter Novak Djokovic appeared to have Mikael Ymer beat with a drop shot, but the 24 year old recovered to hit the highlight-reel shot between his legs.

Novak Djokovic faced Mikael Ymer in the opening round of this year’s French Open.

Though Djokovic beat Ymer in straight sets, the 24-year-old Swede had the point of the match.

After Ymer hit a brilliant, cross-court tweener past Djokovic to win a point midway through the second set, the top-ranked tennis superstar smiled and applauded his opponent’s efforts.

Novak Djokovic may have handily won his opening-round match at the French Open, but his opponent had the point of the contest â€” if not the entire tournament so far.

Midway through the second set of the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis star’s match against Mikael Ymer Tuesday, the 24-year-old Swede hit a sensational, cross-court tweener while charging towards the back of the court to win the point after a hard-fought rally. Djokovic appeared to have Ymer beat with a drop shot near the baseline after the young star charged the net for a volley, but Ymer recovered brilliantly to complete the highlight-reel play.

Take a look:

After the point, Djokovic smiled and applauded Ymer for his efforts as the 17-time Grand Slam champion prepared for his next serve. Djokovic â€” who has as good a chance as anyone to dethrone Roland-Garros king Rafael Nadal at this year’s tournament â€” went on to defeat Ymer 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 and advance to a second-round matchup Lithuanian RiÄardas Beranki on Thursday.

