Here's A Cool Mash-Up Of Fan Footage From Last Year's Michigan-Notre Dame Game

Michigan is facing Notre Dame this weekend, a rematch of last year’s match-up in which the Wolverines scored 28 fourth quarter points and stunned the Irish with a winning touchdown with just two seconds remaining.



And over the next couple of days, we are sure to see plenty of highlights from that game. But none will be better than this mash-up of game footage and fan footage that aired on ESPNU’s “UNITE.”

Here’s the video…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.