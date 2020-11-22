Northwestern football player seen snatching hand towels from unsuspecting Wisconsin players in the middle of the game

Cork Gaines
ABCNorthwestern Football player takes towels
  • Northwestern faced Wisconsin in a big Big Ten battle featuring ranked teams.
  • After one turnover, Northwestern’s JR Pace could be seen taking hand towels from the backs of two Wisconsin football players.
  • Neither Wisconsin player appeared to notice what happened.
  • It is unclear what happened to Northwestern’s spoils.
  • Watch the video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.