Northwestern football player seen snatching hand towels from unsuspecting Wisconsin players in the middle of the game

ABC Northwestern Football player takes towels

Northwestern faced Wisconsin in a big Big Ten battle featuring ranked teams.

After one turnover, Northwestern’s JR Pace could be seen taking hand towels from the backs of two Wisconsin football players.

Neither Wisconsin player appeared to notice what happened.

It is unclear what happened to Northwestern’s spoils.

Watch the video below.

