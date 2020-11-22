Northwestern football player seen snatching hand towels from unsuspecting Wisconsin players in the middle of the game

- Northwestern faced Wisconsin in a big Big Ten battle featuring ranked teams.
- After one turnover, Northwestern’s JR Pace could be seen taking hand towels from the backs of two Wisconsin football players.
- Neither Wisconsin player appeared to notice what happened.
- It is unclear what happened to Northwestern’s spoils.
- Watch the video below.
