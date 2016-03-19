Northern Iowa hits half-court shot to upset Texas at the buzzer in NCAA Tournament

In one of the all-time great finishes in NCAA Tournament history, Northern Iowa pulled off the upset, beating Texas with a half-court buzzer-beater for the win.
After it looked like Texas had forced overtime with a shot with less than three seconds left, UNI had one last shot for the win. Paul Jesperson took the ball at half-court and banked it home for the win.
Here’s the shot. Wow.
