Here's A Video Of The North Korean Rocket Launch

North Korea’s rocket launch was caught on tape in Japan by Japan’s Fuji TV.



Japan had boasted at first that it would shoot down any rockets from N. Korea, but in the days leading up the launch told its military to stand down.

The video is shot from a distance, but you can clearly see the rocket shooting straight up into the air. You can also clearly see it not exploding or falling apart.



