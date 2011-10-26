Check Out The Incredible Northern Lights Above America Last Night

A coronal mass ejection (CME) hit earth at 14:00 EDT yesterday, setting up a fantastic Northern Lights show later that night.



The Aurora Borealis is a rare sight over the contiguous United States, but thanks to a solar storm, people from Michigan to Alabama could see swaths of pink and green in the night sky.

In a CME, the impact compresses Earth’s magnetic field, directly exposing geosynchronous satellites to solar wind plasma and sparking an intense geomagnetic storm, according to SpaceWeather.com.



