VIDEO: Texas Hospital Releases Footage Of Nurse Infected With Ebola

Texas Health Resources has released video of the 26-year-old nurse who was infected by Ebola, taken before she departed for the National Institutes of Health in Maryland.

Nina Pham was the first person to contract the disease in the US, which happened in the course of her caring for Thomas Eric Duncan, a patient who contracted Ebola in Liberia and traveled to the US late last month. Duncan died Oct. 8.

The video, which shows Pham in a hospital bed in Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital shows her having a conversation with her treating physician Dr. Gary Weinstein. It was released at her request.

Pham seems to be in high spirits in the video. At one point she jokes with the doctor and nurse, “come to Maryland, everybody.” She told supporters on Tuesday she was “doing well” while also thanking everyone “for their kind wishes and prayers.”

A second nurse who was caring for Duncan, 29-year-old Amber Vinson, has also tested positive for Ebola. She has been transferred to Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital for treatment, Reuters reported.

How Pham or Vinson contracted Ebola is not yet clear. A breach in procedure for dealing with Ebola patients could be a possibility, according to the CDC.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This story is developing and will be updated.

