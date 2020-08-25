Nike debuts powerful new ad celebrating the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant narrated by Kendrick Lamar

NikeKobe Bryant as seen in Nike’s new commercial celebrating the life and legacy of the Lakers legend.
- Nike debuted a new ad celebrating the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant on Sunday.
- The ad, titled “Better: Mamba Forever,” was narrated by Kendrick Lamar, and celebrated the influence Bryant had both on and off the basketball court.
- Throughout the ad, Lamar calls on the audience to remember how Bryant encouraged fans to “be better” in every aspect of their lives.
- The ad was released in celebration of what would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday.
