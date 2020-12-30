Nike's latest commercial highlights Naomi Osaka's dominance, KD's comeback efforts, and Sabrina Ionescu's bid to continue Kobe's legacy

- Nike has released a moving ad focusing on Naomi Osaka, Kevin Durant, Sabrina Ionescu, and other Nike athletes as they compete with motivations bigger than themselves.
- Osaka dominated the tennis world in 2020, winning the US Open while speaking out against police brutality.
- Durant is seeking to once again prove his worth – to himself, to his mother, and the world – after tearing his Achilles tendon.
- Ionescu – the top WNBA draft pick in 2020 – looks to carry out the legacy of her late mentor, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
- The commercial ends with “when you do it for your why, you can’t be stopped.”
- Check out the full ad below:
