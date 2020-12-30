Nike's latest commercial highlights Naomi Osaka's dominance, KD's comeback efforts, and Sabrina Ionescu's bid to continue Kobe's legacy

Meredith Cash
NikeKobe Bryant (left) and Sabrina Ionescu feature prominently in Nike’s latest ad campaign.
  • Nike has released a moving ad focusing on Naomi Osaka, Kevin Durant, Sabrina Ionescu, and other Nike athletes as they compete with motivations bigger than themselves.
  • Osaka dominated the tennis world in 2020, winning the US Open while speaking out against police brutality.
  • Durant is seeking to once again prove his worth – to himself, to his mother, and the world – after tearing his Achilles tendon.
  • Ionescu – the top WNBA draft pick in 2020 – looks to carry out the legacy of her late mentor, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
  • The commercial ends with “when you do it for your why, you can’t be stopped.”
  • Check out the full ad below:
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.