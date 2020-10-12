Nike celebrates Lakers' NBA title with new ad: 'You Can't Stop LA'

Tyler Lauletta
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty ImagesLeBron James and Anthony Davis celebrate the Lakers title.
  • The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night to win the 2020 NBA championship.
  • After their win, Nike released a new ad titled “You Can’t Stop LA” to celebrate the Lakers title.
  • The ad shows the trying journey the Lakers and the NBA as a whole went through leading up to the team’s championship win.
  • You can watch the new Nike spot below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

