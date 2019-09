It’s one thing to lose a game 4-0, but adding some cleats to face from a teammate only makes it worse.



Watch as Nicolas Otamendi of Porto gets nailed by one of his teammates on a poorly-timed bicycle kick (via Dirty Tackle).

