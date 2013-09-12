Nick Saban Stormed Out Of A Press Conference After Questions About An Ex-Player Allegedly Taking Money

Nick Saban walked-out of a press conference after the media asked three questions relating to the recent allegations that former player DJ Fluker was paid by a middle man under the table while still at Alabama.

Saban started the media session with a three-minute statement, which included about 40 seconds relating to the article on Yahoo! that broke the story.

After being asked one question about the timing of the allegations, Saban ended his answer by saying, “I’ve made a statement, don’t ask me anymore questions about this.” Saban was then asked two questions about how he and the team have been impacted by the story. After expressing frustration over the questioning, Saban grabbed his water bottle, sarcastically thanked the media for their interest in this week’s game, and then left.

Here is the video (the questions begin at the 1:25 mark; via AL.com)…



