There Won't Be A New York-L.A. Stanley Cup Finals Thanks To This Overtime Goal

He will never admit this publicly, but if you could inject NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman with some truth serum, deep down, he had to be hoping for the New York Rangers to win the Eastern Conference Finals and set up a dream New York-L.A. matchup with the Los Angeles Kings in the Stanley Cup Finals.



But alas, it wasn’t meant to be as the New Jersey Devils crashed the party and eliminated the Rangers in game six with this winning goal just 1:00 into overtime (via NBC Sports Network)…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.