NHL Referee Struck In The Head By A Puck

During last night’s game against the Avalanche, a shot off the stick of the Stars’ Jamie Oleksiak deflected off the skate of a defenseman, shot up into the air and hit a referee in the side of the head. The official was down on the ice for several minutes before being removed from the game. An NHL official said the referee “checked out OK.”



Here’s the video (via Puck Daddy)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

